'India is not Russia,' says US NSA Jake Sullivan

'India is not Russia,' says US NSA Jake Sullivan2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:40 PM IST
US in communication with India over Canada's accusations on the killing of Khalistani terrorist, says National Security Advisor. No special exemption for such actions.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Thursday that Washington is in communication with Delhi regarding Canada's accusations concerning the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Sullivan emphasized that there will be no "special exemption" for actions like these, and the United States will uphold its fundamental principles.