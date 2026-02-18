India is now a food surplus nation, ready to help countries facing shortages: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday that India had become a food-surplus nation and was ready to help countries facing shortages. Paswan, the Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) chief, also said that India was on course to become a global technology leader.

“From being a food-deficient country, today India has a surplus production of food grains, where it can even extend its support to other countries that are facing the problem of food security,” Paswan said, inaugurating the 26th Edition of International Business Summit & Research Conference - INBUSH ERA 2026 at Amity University Noida campus on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The conference will run for four days on the theme “Forging Futures, Fuelling Frontiers: Powering Progress through Purpose, People, and Partnerships”

India is not only adopting new technologies but also aiming to become a technology leader, Paswan said.

‘India is the fastest growing economy’ "In spite of all the global challenges, India is the fastest growing economy of the world, and it has only been possible because we have transformed all challenges into opportunities and became the fourth largest economy of the world,” the Union Minister said.

Paswan called upon the students to move forward with positivity and strong determination since nothing is impossible if one is focused and determined in life.

“Youth are the future of the country, and youth have to take the lead in making India “Viksit Bharat”, therefore, there is a huge responsibility on their shoulders. We have crossed the first quarter of the 21st century, i.e., from the year 2000-2025 and the next quarter, from the year 2025-2050, will be extremely crucial.

Advertisement

From being a food-deficient country, today India has a surplus production of food grains.

The Conference is witnessing participation of senior leadership and researchers from global universities such as University of Alberta, Monash University, University of Melbourne, University of Birmingham, Queen Mary University of London, University of York, UK, Yorkville University, Canada, Nottingham Trent University, Northumbria University, Cardiff University, University of Northampton, University of Sussex, and many others, Amity university said in a statement.

Also Read | Satwik-Chirag brace for stern test in group of death at BWF World Tour Finals