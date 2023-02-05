India is now hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world: Anurag Thakur
- According to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports, the the world is looking towards New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, biggest exporter of mobile phones and defence equipment.
India is now the hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth $30 billion, said Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on 4 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×