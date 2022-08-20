India is now world's largest startup ecosystem: JP Nadda

JP Nadda mentioned that with 75000 startups, India now is now leading the world, he also noted that the global economy has slowed down significantly but even then India continued to develop at a rapid rate
JP Nadda, the President of the BJP affirmed on Saturday that India has the world's largest startup ecosystem with more than 75,000 startups currently running in India.
"India has become the largest ecosystem in the world in terms of startups. Today more than 75,000 startups have come up in India and more than 100 have become unicorns," he said.
While addressing a crowd in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh he mentioned how due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy slowed down but India continued to develop at a faster rate.
"Due to Covid, the world economy had slowed down a lot and at many places, it had come to a halt. But even at that time, the pace of development of India remained and today India's economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world," Nadda said.
Noting that India is currently conducting the largest and fastest immunization in the world, the BJP President praised the efforts of Covid-19 warriors.
"Today over 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered. We also provided vaccines to other countries for free. I congratulate Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as Himachal came first in both first and second dose administration. We've come to power for 'Seva'," Nadda said during the public meeting in Nahan.
Nadda also mentioned the achievements of PM Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and that out of 11 crore toilets built across the country, 1.72 lakh are constructed in Himachal Pradesh.
Under PM Gram Sadak Yojna around 10,225 km of roads have been built in Himachal. The government spent around ₹5000 crore on the scheme.
"Under the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, approximately 11 crore toilets have been constructed nationwide. 1.72 lakh of which are produced in Himachal Pradesh. And under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the state has received about 10,225 km of new roads. It amounted to a cost of around ₹5,000 crores," he added.
