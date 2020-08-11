India is on course to have max covid cases: Experts

In fact, the pandemic continues to spread and infect all sections of society, from politicians to the entertainment world. On Tuesday, former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, said on Twitter that he tested positive for covid-19 while on a hospital visit. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for covid-19. #CitizenMukherjee," he tweeted.