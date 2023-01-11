India is on path of reform, transform and perform: PM Modi to global investors

India is on path of reform, transform and perform: PM Modi to global investors1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 04:34 PM IST
The Centre has removed several hurdles in the path of investment with many reforms related to recapitalization and governance in the banking sector, creating a modern resolution framework like IBC, implementation of goods and services tax, making corporate tax globally competitive, exempting sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from taxes, allowing 100% FDI through automatic route in various sectors and decriminalising minor economic offences.