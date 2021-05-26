Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

"We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines," said PM Modi.

He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic.

"I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," said PM Modi.

