However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.
"We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines," said PM Modi.
We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the #COVID19 vaccines: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7JXxliP7fB
He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic.
"I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," said PM Modi.