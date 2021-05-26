Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India is proud of our scientists who have worked on Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

India is proud of our scientists who have worked on Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

Buddha Purnima: Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of 'Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations', PM Modi said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

"We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines," said PM Modi.

He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic.

"I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," said PM Modi.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!