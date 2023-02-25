'India is ready...': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

Kamboj also reiterated PM Modi statement about “this is not an era of war." “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," she said.

