'India is ready...': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

'India is ready...': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war1 min read . 03:29 PM IST
- PM Modi said that India ready to contribute to any peace process
While addressing the joint press meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi talked about developments in Ukraine and said India has emphasized resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi also added that India is ready to contribute to any peace process.
While addressing the joint press meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi talked about developments in Ukraine and said India has emphasized resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi also added that India is ready to contribute to any peace process.
“Since the beginning of developments in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India ready to contribute to any peace process. Security and defense cooperation can become an important pillar of our strategic partnership," PM Modi said.
“Since the beginning of developments in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India ready to contribute to any peace process. Security and defense cooperation can become an important pillar of our strategic partnership," PM Modi said.
The remarks by the Prime Minister came a day after India decided to abstain on another resolution moved in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which demanded “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine" and called for cessation of hostilities.
The remarks by the Prime Minister came a day after India decided to abstain on another resolution moved in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which demanded “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine" and called for cessation of hostilities.
India's permanent representative to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that the resolution has “inherent limitations" to reach the desired goals.
India's permanent representative to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that the resolution has “inherent limitations" to reach the desired goals.
“India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today’s resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," she said.
“India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today’s resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," she said.
Kamboj also reiterated PM Modi statement about “this is not an era of war." “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," she said.
Kamboj also reiterated PM Modi statement about “this is not an era of war." “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," she said.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)