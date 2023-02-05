‘India is strong pillar of support for global gold market': World Gold Council
- The gold jewellery exports in India have grown from $7.6 billion in 2015 to $12.4 billion in 2019
- Bridal jewellery dominates the gold jewellery landscape, enjoying 50-55% of the market share in India
India, which is the world's second-largest consumer of gold, has witnessed a growing demand for lightweight and studded jewellery, the World Gold Council said. The global body called India a 'strong pillar of support for the global gold markets'.
