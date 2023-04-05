India is taking on China in $447 billion space economy4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:24 AM IST
India’s industry is on track for significant growth. In 2020, the government eased rules for private sector satellite and rocket companies, allowing them to carry out independent space activities instead of being solely suppliers to ISRO.
India is muscling in on the increasingly lucrative business of space, taking advantage of the geopolitical isolation of China and Russia to pitch itself as a reliable alternative to SpaceX.
