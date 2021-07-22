India is taking up the need for countries to ease travel restrictions

India had put in place travel bubbles with about three dozen countries in the world in the wake of the first wave of covid-19 infections in the country last year that had enabled mobility of people – especially those of Indians stuck abroad. But countries clamped down on travel from India earlier this year after India was affected by a particularly brutal second wave of covid19 infections in April-May. The second wave saw a record number of infections fuelled by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus seen as a particularly virulent strain. The total number of covid-19 cases in India now stands at more than 31 million with the death toll at more than 419,000.

