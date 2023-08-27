India is the laboratory for global good: Dharmendra Pradhan at the B20 Summit1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Pradhan lauded the National Education Policy 2020 for its alignment with Indian values while also embracing a futuristic outlook
New Delhi: Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday asserted India's position as a global laboratory for promoting common good during his address at the B20 Summit India 2023, highlighting the nation's commitment rooted in the timeless values of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam," signifying "the world is one family."