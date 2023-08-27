comScore
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
India is the laboratory for global good: Dharmendra Pradhan at the B20 Summit
Back

New Delhi: Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday asserted India's position as a global laboratory for promoting common good during his address at the B20 Summit India 2023, highlighting the nation's commitment rooted in the timeless values of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam," signifying "the world is one family."

Echoing prime minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan reiterated India's steadfast ambition to contribute to global well-being and the greater good.

At the summit, the minister underscored the paramount importance of education, which he termed as the "mothership" driving all facets of growth. He highlighted India's identity as a knowledge civilization, endowed with a vast reservoir of talent.

Discussing key initiatives in the education sector, he lauded the National Education Policy 2020 for its alignment with Indian values while also embracing a futuristic outlook. The minister outlined various endeavors, including the integration of education and skill development, promoting learning in mother tongue, and striving for 100% enrollment across the knowledge ecosystem, from schools to higher education institutions.

Pradhan also emphasized India's strengths, highlighting its democracy, demographic dividend, and diversity. He also underscored the nation's rapid progress in critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, food security, and digitization.

Describing it as a 'Modi Guarantee,' the minister assured businesses of unprecedented stability and certainty under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He asserted that India is well-prepared for the future and positioned to drive global economic growth, thanks to its robust macroeconomic fundamentals.

Pradhan also showcased India's achievements in digitization, sustainable development, agricultural and food processing, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between education and business, stating that businesses require skilled and knowledgeable manpower, while educated and skilled youth seek job opportunities. He called for a strong interface between these two sectors to facilitate mutual growth.

More Less
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Next Story
