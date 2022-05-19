India is the new hope of the world today: PM Modi during Yuva Shivir

India is the new hope of the world today: PM Modi during Yuva Shivir2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
- PM Modi stressed on the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed 'Yuva Shivir' organised in Gujarat's Vadodara via video conferencing. Talking about India's efforts in assisting the world during the Covid pandemic, he said, " From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world amid the corona crisis...to the role of a capable nation for peace amid global unrest, India is the new hope of the world". The prime minister stressed on the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.
He further said that India is showing the path of Yoga and Ayurvedic medicines to the entire humanity.
The Prime Minister noted that today, the working style of government and thinking of society has changed along with increased people's participation. Today India has the third-largest start-up system in the world that is being led by the youth of India, he said.
“In software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future. For us, Sanskar means education, service, and sensitivity! For us, Sanskar means dedication, determination, and strength! Let us uplift ourselves, but our upliftment should also be a medium for the welfare of others! May we touch the heights of success, but our success should also be a means of service to all. This is the essence of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and this is the nature of India also", the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi recalled his long association with Vadodara and mentioned the significance of the place in his personal and political life.
The Prime Minister said that ‘Sanskaar Nagri’ Vadodara is becoming known all over the world as Vadodara-made Metro coaches are used globally, that is the strength of Vadodara, he said. The Prime Minister said that though we did not get an opportunity to die for the country in the freedom struggle we can live for the country.
Yuva Shivir was aimed to involve more youngsters in social service and nation-building and also aims to make them partners in building a new India through initiatives like 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swachh Bharat' among others.
