India is the world’s fastest growing OTT market: PwC report

The report says that while covid has impacted overall advertiser confidence with segments like print losing advertising by 1.5%, Internet has emerged relatively unscathed, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2019-2024. In fact, India is now the sixth-largest Internet ad market in the Asia Pacific and mobile will continue to be the primary driver of revenue due to increased data affordability, new mobile-first formats, and strategic targeting of consumers. Music and podcasts are seen as other big gainers, with advertising for them estimated to rise by 20%. The TV advertising model, meanwhile, continues to be impacted by the ongoing shift in consumer habits though it is estimated to grow by 2.1% by 2024 too.