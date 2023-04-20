India well-prepared to meet peak power demand: Singh6 min read 20 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM IST
In an interview, Union minister for power R.K. Singh highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants, with domestic coal stock standing at 31.71 million tonnes as of Wednesday
New Delhi: Union minister for power and new and renewable energy Raj Kumar Singh expressed confidence that the country is well-prepared to meet demand this summer even as power demand soared to near record levels. In an interview, Singh highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants, with domestic coal stock standing at 31.71 million tonnes as of Wednesday. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×