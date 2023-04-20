India well-prepared to meet peak power demand: Singh

There was a move to bring electricity under GST and Deloitte had prepared a report. What has been the progress on that front?

Deloitte has carried out studies. The last time they presented it to us, it was clear that consumers would benefit because the prices would come down. Now, we also want it to be neutral for state revenues. There are two goals. One is that some states levy electricity duties on consumption. Suppose we put GST, that electricity duty will come to an end. So, that has to be neutral. Otherwise, the states will not accept it. The cost of electricity should also come down for the consumer. So, we have asked them to redo their maths according to this. Our objective is that for the states, it should be revenue-neutral. The consumers also must gain. It means that power costs must come down. So, these are the two main considerations, and once we have the configuration that has both these results, then we are there. Then we will send it to finance ministry which will send to the GST Council for its consideration. With these results, I don’t see any problem with the states adopting it. It will be huge in the sense that even the cost of investment in power will come down tremendously.