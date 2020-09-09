India is yet to take urgent action for eliminating transfats: WHO report

Two years into its efforts to eliminate industrially produced trans fats from the global food supply, the apex global public health agency in a report titled --Countdown to 2023: WHO report on global trans-fat elimination 2020 released on Wednesday said that 58 countries so far have introduced laws that will protect 3.2 billion people from the harmful substance by the end of 2021. But more than 100 countries still need to take actions to remove these harmful substances from their food supplies. Consumption of industrially produced trans fats are estimated to cause around 500,000 deaths per year due to coronary heart disease, the WHO report said.