India, Israel developing covid-19 rapid testing kits: Commander Yaniv Meirman

I think the most appealing test is the breathalyser test because it looks very similar to things that people already know and the product looks like what it will be in the final stages. It will look very similar in the future also. Some of the other tests they will have to use their imagination on how we are planning to do it. For example the saliva test that we use, is very similar to a pregnancy test. For now the breathalyser test, they would not need to imagine it. We know the technology going into a pregnancy test or a quick rapid test that you can find in the grocers’ pharmacy, you can test yourself at home. This is why it is more appealing for the people to go through the breathalyser test.