Stressing that the safety of Indian workers is important for New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday asked the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of the safety and well-being of the first batch of people from India who have left for Jerusalem under the government to government (G2G) agreement.

Addressing the weekly presser today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said “For us, their safety is very important. We have urged the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of their safety and well-being, which is of prime importance."

The spokesperson said, “Around 18,000 Indian workers are in Israel," adding that "the Indian Embassy in Israel is constantly in touch with them for their safety and it is a major concern for us."

"The first batch of people under the G2G agreement have gone to Israel," Jaiswal added.

Highlighting the advisory for Indian nationals living in the border areas of Israel, Jaiswal reaffirmed that the Indian government has urged the Israeli authorities to take the safety of Indian nationals very seriously and do whatever is required for that.

"We have a large number of Indian nationals who are presently in Israel. We have urged the Israelis, and Israeli authorities to take the safety of our people very seriously and to do whatever is required, Jaiswal said.

Last month, India issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy in Israel said in an official statement.

Also Read | NSE waiting for SEBI approval to launch IPO: CEO Ashish Chauhan

The NSDC is a public limited company set up by the finance ministry under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and provides skill development and vocational training to Indian workers. The NSDC has been part of events held in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to interview and screen workers wishing to work in Israel.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!