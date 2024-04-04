‘Take care of their safety, well-being’: India to Israel after first batch of workers leave under G2G agreement
Stressing that the safety of Indian workers is important for New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday asked the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of the safety and well-being of the first batch of people from India who have left for Jerusalem under the government to government (G2G) agreement.