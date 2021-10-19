India, Israel, US and UAE agree to establish joint economic forum

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, and his counterparts from Israel, the US and the UAE have agreed to establish a forum for economic cooperation at a quadrilateral meeting during which they discussed possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade.

EAM Jaishankar, who is currently on a five-day visit to Israel, was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, during the virtual meeting yesterday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated virtually as the four leaders also exchanged views on shared issues of concern in the region.

"The ministers decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation," said a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry after the meeting.

The statement said that the four ministers held a discussion on possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade, as well as for additional joint projects.

At the end of the conversation, it was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the areas identified by the ministers, the statement said.

The intention is to hold an in-person meeting of the ministers in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai, the statement said.

"I think the word we’re looking for here is synergy, because this is what we’re going to try and create starting with this meeting. Synergy that will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transport, maritime security and other things that preoccupy us all," Israeli Foreign Minister, who initiated the meeting during his visit to Washington, said at the start of the meeting Monday evening.

"The key to success is how quickly can we move from ‘government-to-government’ to ‘business-to-business’?" Lapid said. “How quickly can we turn this into a working process that will put boots on the ground, changing infrastructure around the world."

Jaishankar described the meeting as “fruitful" and said they discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. “Agreed on expeditious follow-up," he said in a tweet.

"I think it is very clear that on the big issues of our times we all think very similarly and what would be helpful would be if we could agree on some practical things to work upon," he said.

Jaishankar also visited Israel's Ovda Airbase on Tuesday to meet the Indian contingent participating in the biennial Blue Flag exercise involving Air Force missions from eight countries, that aims to share knowledge and combat experience to improve operational capabilities.

A total of 84 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel are taking part in the exercises along with five upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. They are the latest updated technological version of the French aircraft, equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems.

"Visited the Ovda airbase to meet the @IAF_MCC participants at Ex Blue Flag - No 1 Sqn "TIGERS". Delighted to see the mutual respect and chemistry between Indian and Israeli Air Force professionals. Defense and security are key pillars of our relationship," he tweeted.

Israel is among the top arms suppliers to India with sales ranging from Phalcon AWACS (airborne warning and control systems) and Searcher, Heron and Harop UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to Aerostat and Green Pine radars, Barak anti-missile defence and several types of missiles and laser-guided bombs.

With agency inputs

