India issues 1,331 commercial pilot licences in H1; 41% trained abroad

India issued 1,331 commercial pilot licences in the first six months of 2026, with more than four in every 10 newly licensed pilots trained overseas, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued licences to 791 cadets trained at Indian Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and 540 cadets trained at foreign FTOs as of June 30. This means around 41 per cent of the newly licensed commercial pilots received their training abroad.

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Rising demand for pilots The figures come amid rising demand for pilots as Indian airlines continue to expand their fleets and networks. The DGCA issued 1,652 commercial pilot licences in 2025, 1,347 in 2024, 1,622 in 2023, and 1,165 in 2022, indicating a continued growth in pilot certification.

Mohol said India currently has 41 DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisations operating across 63 bases with a fleet of more than 400 training aircraft.

Under DGCA norms, Flying Training Organisations must maintain an aircraft-instructor-student ratio of 1:1:10, giving them the capacity to train around 3,500 students at any given time.

Measures taken to strengthen pilot training ecosystem The minister said the government has taken several measures to strengthen the country's pilot training ecosystem, including simplifying the approval and oversight process for FTOs and revising training regulations to improve capacity and efficiency.

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According to a Reuters report, India faces a pilot shortage, with its largest airline, IndiGo, having just 7.6 ‌pilots per ⁠narrowbody plane. IndiGo in December cancelled thousands of flights after it failed to plan adequately for new rules limiting pilots’ working hours, leaving it short of pilots.