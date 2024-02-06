MEA advises Indians not to travel to Myanmar's Rakhine state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately," said MEA in an official release.

Last week, New Delhi expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Myanmar and urged for an early resolution to the conflict with the return of peace and stability in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its weekly press briefing, also emphasised that New Delhi has long been advocating for the "complete secession" of violence and Myanmar's transition towards "inclusive federal democracy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, a fresh uptick was noticed in incidents of violence in Myanmar recently. This came after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive last October, capturing some towns and military posts. The experts called it the 'biggest test' for junta since taking power in 2021.

This also led to a huge influx of people from Myanmar into the state of Mizoram along the Indo-Myanmar border after the Myanmar army launched airstrikes in the bordering areas.

Myanmar marked the third anniversary of the military coup on February 1, where the military seized power in a coup three years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

