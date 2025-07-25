India issues advisory amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes: Avoid travelling to THESE tourist spots in 7 provinces

Thailand-Cambodia war: It's time to rethink if you have travel plans to Thailand as tensions are escalating due to the military conflict with Cambodia. The Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday, July 25, issued a travel advisory, warning Indians against travelling to seven provinces.

“In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom. As per the Tourism Authority of Thailand, places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling,” the Embassy of India in Thailand said in a post on X.

Visitors must avoid the following tourist spots:

Ubon Ratchathani

Surin

Sisaket

Buriram

Sa Kaeo

Chanthaburi

Trat

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) newsroom listed the key provinces on alert. In a post on X, the authority stated, “Due to ongoing unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, please note that several attractions in 7 provinces are now not recommended for visiting.”

Notably, these high-tension zones have been evacuated, and residents within a 40-kilometre stretch from Cambodia's border were moved to safer places.

According to Thailand's deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others were injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border. Meanwhile, Cambodia refrained from releasing any information on its casualties as of Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Humanitarian crisis in Thailand and Cambodia A massive humanitarian crisis ensued as over one lakh people were forced to flee their homes in just two days of the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, CNN reported. The Thai Ministry of Interior said that over 100,000 Thai civilians had been moved to temporary shelters until Thursday night.

According to Cambodian local officials, nearly 4,000 people in border villages in Oddar Meanchey province have been displaced.

Thailand expresses willingness for ceasefire and negotiations Thailand on Friday expressed willingness for ceasefire and negotiations through diplomatic channels if Malaysia acts as mediator.

"We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that. But so far we have not had any response," AFP quoted Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej as saying.