India issues advisory for Indian nationals in Canada to exercise caution due to anti-India activities and hate crimes.

India on Wednesday told its citizens to avoid travelling to parts of Canada, following a diplomatic row sparked by the allegation that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

"Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," a foreign ministry statement said, advising citizens to "avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents".

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents": Ministry of External Affairs.

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident, as per the MEA

This comes amid growing tensions between India, Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

