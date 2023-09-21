India issues caution for travel to Canada

India issues caution for travel to Canada2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The move comes just days after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the country’s parliament that there were “credible allegations’’ linking India’s government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
NEW DELHI : Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada mounted after New Delhi released a scathing travel advisory counselling its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to Canada.
