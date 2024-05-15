India issues first set of citizenship certificates under new CAA rules, 14 get Indian nationality
The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the first set of citizenship certificates were issued on Wednesday. It informed that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to 14 applicants in New Delhi. The development came months after India notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules.