India issues Iran travel advisory, asks citizens to postpone travel and leave country amid escalating US-Iran conflict

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a revised travel advisory asking Indian nationals to postpone all travel to Iran and urging those already in the country to consider leaving temporarily as security conditions deteriorate amid the escalating US-Iran conflict.

The advisory comes after days of heightened military activity across Iran, including repeated US airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks, raising concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in the region.

Indians asked to postpone travel The embassy advised Indian citizens planning to visit Iran for any purpose to defer their travel until the security situation improves.

"Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves," the advisory said.

Indians in Iran urged to leave The embassy also urged Indians currently in Iran to consider temporarily exiting the country using available commercial flight options.

It stopped short of ordering an evacuation but advised citizens to assess the evolving security situation and leave if possible.

Those staying told to exercise maximum caution For Indian nationals choosing to remain in Iran, the embassy advised exercising the highest level of caution and remaining alert to developments.

The advisory urged citizens to:

-Closely monitor news and official updates.

-Avoid areas witnessing heightened military activity, particularly along Iran's southern coast.

-Follow all instructions issued by local authorities.

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Registration with Embassy made mandatory The embassy also asked all Indian nationals in Iran who have not yet registered with the mission to do so immediately.

It urged citizens to regularly monitor the embassy's official website and social media platforms for further advisories and emergency updates.