The Consulate General of India has issued an advisory for nationals planning to visit Hong Kong for a period of less than 14 days.

The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong, in a statement on the X platfrom wrote, that the nationals need to apply for online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR).

"Indian nationals planning to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for a stay not exceeding 14 days are required to apply for online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR)," the Indian mission stated.

A successful PAR is valid for a period of six months and multiple visits.

"The details in the PAR must exactly match those in the passport," the statement read.

The passengers also need to carry a printout of the successful PAR on a white A4 size paper.

Additionally, the Indian passengers must have the following: Passport validity of at least six months, confirmed return or onward tickets, confirmed hotel booking, proof of bona fide purpose of visit, and proof of sufficient financial provisions.

The Consulate General of India, also pointed out that holding Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) is not a guarantee of the registrant's successful entry in Hong Kong and the above-mentioned requirements need to be followed

"Please note that holding a valid PAR is not a guarantee of the registrant's successful entry to the HKSAR. Instances have come to our notice when not following the above requirements have resulted in Hong Kong Immigration refusing permission to land. This entails such persons returning back to port of embarkation from India by the same airline as well as certain hardships at the airport waiting for repatriation," the statement said.

"The Consulate General of India, therefore, urges Indian nationals visiting Hong Kong to follow Government of HKSAR's regulations in this regard, to minimize the possibility of any inconvenience to themselves," it added.

