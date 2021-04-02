OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India issues strongest condemnation yet of Myanmar violence

India on Friday issued its strongest condemnation yet of the Myanmar junta's escalating crackdown against protesters, calling for the restoration of democracy and an end to violence across its eastern border.

India -- which rivals China for regional influence -- had so far not followed other international powers' outright rejection of the February 1 coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

But New Delhi's foreign ministry Friday appeared to take a stronger line, condemning "any use of violence" and urging Myanmar to release the hundreds of political prisoners now languishing in the country's jails.

"We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar," Arindam Bagchi, the foreign ministry spokesman, told a media briefing.

India is ready to play a "balanced and constructive role" to resolve the crisis, he added.

"We have urged the release of political prisoners and support any attempts at resolving the current situation including through the efforts of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)."

Delhi is "engaged" in international efforts on Myanmar, Bagchi said, including at the UN Security Council, where India is a non-permanent member.

India has long sought to build closer ties with Myanmar in a bid to counter China's influence and has invested in projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during the third phase of inoculation drive, in Bengaluru, FridayPremium Premium

Karnataka reports nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
The total number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 11,994Premium Premium

Delhi records 3,594 cases in 24 hours; Kejriwal says 'fourth wave of COVID-19'

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
People wait at the observation room after receiving the first dose of the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a government hospital in in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. India is accelerating its vaccination drive by opening it up for everyone above 45 years just as cases spike sharply after several months. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)Premium Premium

Karnataka govt issues new COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge. Details here

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai, IndiaPremium Premium

Maharashtra, Punjab among 11 states of 'grave concern' amid Covid surge: Centre

6 min read . 06:56 PM IST

But that stand has been tested as violence has ramped-up and scores of Myanmar police and their families have fled into two northeastern border states.

One of the states involved, Mizoram, this week withdrew an order to refuse food and shelter to the refugees amid fierce public criticism of the move.

The government also came under criticism after an Indian defence attache attended a Myanmar Armed Forces Day military parade in Naypyitaw last week -- the same day that at least 107 people -- including seven children -- were killed as security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters.

The spokesman said it was part of the "regular diplomatic responsibilities" of the Indian embassy in Myanmar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout