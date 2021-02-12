Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's retail inflation at 16-month low of 4.06% in January
CPI inflation is projected at 5.2% in Q4:2020-21, 5.2% to 5% in H1:2021-22 and 4.3% in Q3: 2021-22, RBI had said in latest policy statement.

India's retail inflation at 16-month low of 4.06% in January

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • Data released by the statistics department showed that food inflation fell to a 20-month low of 1.89% as vegetable prices slumped 15.84% last month. Retail inflation in rural and urban India stood at 3.23% and 5.06%, respectively

NEW DELHI: A sharp drop in food inflation led to India's retail inflation easing to a 16-month low at 4.06% in January, justifying the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance.

NEW DELHI: A sharp drop in food inflation led to India's retail inflation easing to a 16-month low at 4.06% in January, justifying the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance.

Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 4.59% in December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Myanmar military helped curb insurgency in northeast India: M.M. Naravane

3 min read . 07:12 PM IST

Prakash Javadekar joins ministers, govt departments on Koo

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST

Parliament panel seeks real-time database of migrants, MGNREGA scope expansion

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 4.59% in December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Myanmar military helped curb insurgency in northeast India: M.M. Naravane

3 min read . 07:12 PM IST

Prakash Javadekar joins ministers, govt departments on Koo

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST

Parliament panel seeks real-time database of migrants, MGNREGA scope expansion

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Data released by the statistics department showed that food inflation fell to a 20-month low of 1.89% as vegetable prices slumped 15.84% last month. Retail inflation in rural and urban India stood at 3.23% and 5.06%, respectively.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy statement had said with the larger-than-anticipated deflation in vegetable prices in December bringing down headline inflation closer to the target, it is likely that the food inflation trajectory will shape the near-term outlook.

“The bumper kharif crop, rising prospects of a good rabi harvest, larger winter arrivals of key vegetables and softer egg and poultry demand on avian flu fears are factors auguring a benign inflation outcome in the months ahead. On the other hand, price pressures may persist in respect of pulses, edible oils, spices and non-alcoholic beverages. The outlook for core inflation is likely to be impacted by further easing in supply chains; however, broad-based escalation in cost-push pressures in services and manufacturing prices due to increase in industrial raw material prices could impart upward pressure," RBI had said.

It had, however, cautioned that a dip in inflation could be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalises with firms regaining pricing power.

"Taking into consideration all these factors, the projection for CPI inflation has been revised to 5.2 per cent in Q4:2020-21, 5.2% to 5% in H1:2021-22 and 4.3% in Q3: 2021-22, with risks broadly balanced," it had added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

By March, the government plans to review the current inflation target of 4% within a band of 2 percentage points for the next five years.

"The experience with successfully maintaining price stability and the gains in credibility for monetary policy since the institution of the inflation targeting framework, barring the COVID-19 period, needs to be reinforced in the coming years even as we exit the pandemic and seek to exploit the opportunities of the post-COVID world," RBI governor Saktikanta Das had said in his monetary policy statement last week, while leaving policy rates unchanged.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.