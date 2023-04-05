India, Japan agree to diversify cooperation in emerging domains like defence space, cyber

India, Japan agree to diversify cooperation in emerging domains like defence space, cyber1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:09 PM IST
- The decision to further expand defence ties was taken at the seventh edition of India-Japan defence policy dialogue, which was co-chaired by defence secretary Giridhar Aramane and Japan’s vice minister of defence for international affairs Oka Masami in Delhi
NEW DELHI : India and Japan on Wednesday agreed to diversify their defence cooperation in new and emerging domains like space and cyber as part of an aim to consolidate the overall strategic engagement, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×