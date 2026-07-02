India aims to attract 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India aims to attract 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment over the next decade and double the number of Japanese companies operating in India, as the two countries unveiled a broad agenda to deepen their strategic and economic partnership.

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The bilateral investment partnership continued to strengthen, said Modi, addressing a joint press statement after the India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

He said more than 100 new business agreements had been concluded over the past year and were expected to bring more than $10 billion in Japanese investment into India.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is India's goal for Japanese investment over the next decade? ⌵ India aims to attract 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment over the next decade as stated by Prime Minister Modi. 2 How will the new agreements improve ease of doing business for Japanese companies in India? ⌵ Agreements between the financial services agencies of both countries will facilitate capital and investment flows, thus improving the ease of doing business for Japanese companies in India. 3 Why is technology cooperation a focus of the India-Japan partnership? ⌵ Technology cooperation is prioritized to blend Japan's precision technologies with India's software capabilities for accelerated global AI development, enhancing both countries' economic growth. 4 What recent developments were announced in the energy sector during the Modi-Takaichi summit? ⌵ The summit introduced the India-Japan Bio-gas Initiative, through which Japan will help establish 1,000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants in India, promoting sustainability and rural prosperity. 5 How do India and Japan plan to strengthen their defense cooperation? ⌵ India and Japan plan to strengthen their defense cooperation by co-developing technologies, starting with a project to jointly develop a Naval Radio Antenna to enhance regional peace and maritime security.

He added that an agreement between the two countries' financial services agencies would facilitate capital and investment flows, while India's ongoing reforms had improved the ease of doing business, creating greater opportunities for Japanese companies to expand their presence in the country.

Technology emerged as a key focus of the summit, with the two countries issuing a joint statement on artificial intelligence (AI). Leading institutions from both sides also signed agreements to strengthen cooperation in the sector.

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Modi said Japan's precision technologies and India's software capabilities would together accelerate global AI development.

Cooperation in defence In defence, India and Japan signed an agreement for their first co-development project involving a Naval Radio Antenna, marking a new phase in bilateral defence technology cooperation.

Modi said the two countries would jointly develop defence technologies to strengthen regional peace, maritime security and a rules-based order.

The two sides also adopted a Joint Roadmap on Economic Security to strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced materials.

Investments in energy In the energy sector, the leaders announced the India-Japan Bio-gas Initiative, under which Japan will support the establishment of 1,000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants in the country.

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Modi said the initiative would strengthen the government's GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) programme while promoting sustainability, rural prosperity and livelihoods.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in batteries, green hydrogen and nuclear energy to support the clean energy transition.

The summit also saw the launch of the India-Japan Next Generation Mobility Partnership Framework, which seeks to expand bilateral cooperation beyond the automotive sector into shipbuilding, aviation and logistics.

Modi said India and Japan would further strengthen cooperation in talent mobility, skilling, technical internship programmes, research, education and startups. The two countries are also set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year through enhanced collaboration in culture, tourism and the creative economy.

“Our economies are complementary, our values are aligned, and above all, our relationship is founded on unwavering mutual trust,” Modi said, expressing confidence that the partnership would contribute to the vision of a developed India, a stronger Japan and global prosperity.

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India-Japan trade Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $27.5 billion in FY26, while Japanese investment in India stood at $3.2 billion between April and December 2025, according to Indian government data.

Japan is among India's largest investors, backing major infrastructure projects, including a high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Japanese firms have also increased investments in ⁠Indian companies, including a recent $1.6 billion deal for a 20% stake in Yes Bank.

“This is historic given the change in nature office financial commitments by Japan, shifting from a risk-averse loan and liberal infrastructure finaning to direct investments in defense, critical minerals, semiconductors, automobiles to electronics. Japan and India share common challenges in Indo-Pacific and it is great to note that both countries are collaborating across the sectors for common regional challenges, mutual benefits and inclusive economic development. The deal on yen-rupee settlement is the icing on cake in this cherished geoeconomic partnership,” said Ram Singh, professor and head, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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