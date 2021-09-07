India, Japan discuss UNCC conference, air pollution, sustainable technologies

The upcoming UN Climate Change conference hosted by the UK, air pollution, sustainable technologies and transportation, marine litter and fluorocarbons greenhouse gas were some of the subjects on the table during the first India–Japan High Level Policy Dialogue on Tuesday.

The dialogue was held virtually between Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi. The exchange of views comes months ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties meeting in Glasgow.

During talks, Yadav “acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies in India," a government statement said.

Yadav outlined the scope for further collaboration between the two countries especially in circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, and green hydrogen, the statement said.

“Given Japan’s expertise and technology on low carbon technology, the Environment Minister also requested Japan to consider joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden," the statement said.

Koizumi on his part said that both countries could strengthen bilateral cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure(CDRI) and may also explore collaboration in areas endorsed by the G20, especially on climate, environment and energy, it said.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on environment, and also to take forward the discussion on JCM, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.