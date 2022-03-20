In a bid to achieve sustainable economic growth, and ensure energy security in areas of electric vehicles, India and Japan have launched a Clean Energy Partnership (CEP). The Ministry of External Affairs said that the partnership will lead to clean growth by boosting job creation, innovation, and investments.

"Cooperation under this partnership will build on the work already being covered out by the two sides under the foundation of the 'India-Japan Energy Dialogue' established in 2007 and will substantially expand the areas of collaboration for mutual benefit," the statement further said.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit being held in New Delhi.

"They (Indian and Japanese PMs) welcomed the launch of the India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) for cooperation towards achieving sustainable economic growth, addressing climate change and ensuring energy security, in areas such as electric vehicles (EV), storage systems including batteries, electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI), solar energy, clean including green hydrogen/ammonia, wind energy, exchange of views on respective energy transition plans, energy efficiency, CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capturing, Utilization, and Storage) and Carbon Recycling," a joint press statement by India and Japan said.

The two countries committed to continuing further discussions for establishing the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) between India and Japan for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Besides, they also reaffirmed their determination to promote environmental cooperation in other areas.

"The Prime Ministers, building on the outcome of COP26, recognized the importance and imminence of tackling climate change and shared the importance of various pathways for pragmatic energy transitions reflecting different national circumstances and constant innovation to achieving global net-zero emission," the joint statement said.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together 120 world leaders and over 40,000 registered participants who deliberated on all facets of climate change -- the science, the solutions, the political will to act, and clear indications of action while reaffirming the Paris Clime accord of 2015.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a two-day visit to India (March 19-20) for a summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

