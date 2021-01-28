India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

India on Thursday urged Japan to green light proposals to boost health care in its northeast including a hospital in Nagaland and a cancer specialty and research centre in Mizoram under the aegis of the Japan India Act East Forum.

The two countries also discussed other areas of cooperation besides reviewing the status of projects under implementation in India’s sensitive northeast including roads, water supply and hydel power.

The discussions took place under the framework of the Act East Forum which is headed by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Indian side and the ambassador Suzuki Satoshi on the Japanese side.

Established in 2017, the Act East Forum frames, evaluates and facilitates Japan-India collaboration in connectivity and developmental projects in and with the North Eastern region of India.

Ongoing projects in the region are worth 231 billion yen or approximately ₹1,600 crore, according to the Japanese embassy in New Delhi. According to the Indian foreign ministry agriculture, fisheries, agro-industries, promotion of tourism, urban development forestry and connectivity are potential areas of cooperation.

In his remarks, Shringla pointed out that “healthcare is another important area and I would request for your attention to the pending proposals, which are the establishment of 400 bedded teaching hospital in Kohima and a Super Speciality Cancer and Research Centre in Mizoram, besides the project on Strengthening of Health Systems and Excellence of Medical Education in Assam."

On its part, “Japan attaches great importance to the cooperation for the development of India’s North East, anchored by its historical ties, trust and friendship. The North East stands at a place strategically important to realise a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific; and Japan is proud to have been a partner with the people of North East in their aspirations for a better and sustainable future," a Japanese embassy official said.

Japan is one of few countries to be involved in development activity in the region – one of the others being Singapore. New Delhi views the region as a natural link with Southeast Asia. New Delhi has been looking to step up cooperation between its northeast and countries around it like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar besides the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the aim of raising the living standards of people given that the region has been as under-developed and a hotbed of militancy and separatists groups. In recent years, the Indian government has signed peace pacts with key militant and separatist groups, which has brought peace to the region.

