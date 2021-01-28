India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

Japan is one of few countries to be involved in development activity in the region – one of the others being Singapore. New Delhi views the region as a natural link with Southeast Asia. New Delhi has been looking to step up cooperation between its northeast and countries around it like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar besides the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the aim of raising the living standards of people given that the region has been as under-developed and a hotbed of militancy and separatists groups. In recent years, the Indian government has signed peace pacts with key militant and separatist groups, which has brought peace to the region.