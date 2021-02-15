India, Japan see Assam as hub to link SE Asia: Jaishankar

Speaking at an event in Guwahati on the theme of India’s Act East Policy and India-Japan Cooperation, Jaishankar noted that Assam had played a role in linking India to Korea and Japan in the past. In his speech, the minister sketched out initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government in recent times to link the state to Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan besides Vietnam and Japan by land, air and sea routes. These included a new 20 kilometre bridge across the Brahmaputra river being built with Japanese help, an inland waterway project linking Assam with Bhutan and Bangladesh, a power grid that transports electricity to and from India’s neighbours to Bihar through Assam and the trilateral highway connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand that could be extended to Laos and Vietnam.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}