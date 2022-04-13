India, Japan sign MoC for decentralised domestic wastewater management

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The collaboration with Japan for decentralised domestic wastewater management, with the help of Johkasou technology, will help with effective reuse of treated wastewater.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval for a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), ministry of jal shakti and Japan's ministry of environment for decentralised domestic waste water management on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval for a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), ministry of jal shakti and Japan's ministry of environment for decentralised domestic waste water management on Wednesday.
A management council (MC) will be formed for the implementation of the MoC by formulating detailed activities for collaboration and monitoring the progress.
A management council (MC) will be formed for the implementation of the MoC by formulating detailed activities for collaboration and monitoring the progress.
The collaboration with Japan for decentralised domestic wastewater management, with the help of Johkasou technology, will help with effective reuse of treated wastewater.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The collaboration with Japan for decentralised domestic wastewater management, with the help of Johkasou technology, will help with effective reuse of treated wastewater.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The decentralised Johkasou system for management of wastewater can have greater implications in managing grey/black water from settlements with coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission as well as sustainability of sources of fresh water. It will help the urban local bodies to plan better for the issue of waste water.
The decentralised Johkasou system for management of wastewater can have greater implications in managing grey/black water from settlements with coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission as well as sustainability of sources of fresh water. It will help the urban local bodies to plan better for the issue of waste water.
To facilitate the activities under the MoC, case-specific detailed documents such as pre-feasibility reports, feasibility reports and detailed project reports will be created. These reports will cover detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as the financial arrangements of such case-specific programme and project.
To facilitate the activities under the MoC, case-specific detailed documents such as pre-feasibility reports, feasibility reports and detailed project reports will be created. These reports will cover detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as the financial arrangements of such case-specific programme and project.