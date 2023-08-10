comScore
India, Japan, US, Australia to hold first Malabar naval exercise off Australia

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:35 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Navy's indigenous frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata along with ships and aircraft from the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and the Royal Australian Navy will participate in the excercise

Malabar series of maritime exercise commenced in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. (File Photo)Premium
Malabar series of maritime exercise commenced in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. (File Photo)

New Delhi: India, Japan, the United States, and Australia will hold the Malabar Navy Drill off the coast of Sydney from 11 August to 21 August, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's indigenous frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata along with ships and aircraft from the US Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will participate in the excercise, it added.

The Malabar series of maritime exercise commenced in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. The 2020 edition witnessed the maiden participation of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). This year marks the 27th edition of MALABAR which is being hosted by Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

According to the ministry, Malabar 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase involves wide-ranging activities such as cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and several interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase.

The sea phase will include various complex and high intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises including live weapon firing drills. The exercise provides an opportunity to the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.

INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multi-role stealth frigates and is presently commanded by Capt Rajan Kapoor. INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers and is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal, the ministry said.

"Both ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai and are fitted with state-of-the-art array of weapons and sensors to detect and neutralise threats in surface, air and underwater domains," it added.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:35 PM IST
