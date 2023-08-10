India, Japan, US, Australia to hold first Malabar naval exercise off Australia

India, Japan, US, Australia to hold first Malabar naval exercise off Australia1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The Indian Navy's indigenous frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata along with ships and aircraft from the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and the Royal Australian Navy will participate in the excercise
New Delhi: India, Japan, the United States, and Australia will hold the Malabar Navy Drill off the coast of Sydney from 11 August to 21 August, the ministry of defence said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message