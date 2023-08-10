India, Japan, US, Australia to hold first Malabar naval exercise off Australia

The Malabar series of maritime exercise commenced in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. The 2020 edition witnessed the maiden participation of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). This year marks the 27th edition of MALABAR which is being hosted by Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

