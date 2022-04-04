“We have seen an optimistic recovery pattern across industries this month. It is heartening to see travel and hospitality lead the way, along with several other industries which were severely impacted by the pandemic. We are confident of seeing a positive trend in the months to come, keeping in mind the government's push for job creation across sectors as seen in the Budget and the economic revival of the country," Allsec Technologies (a Quess Company) CEO Ashish Johri said.