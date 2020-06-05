NEW DELHI: India joining an expanded G-7 that perceives China to be an imaginary enemy will result in India-China bilateral relations deteriorating, an opinion piece in the Chinese government backed Global Times said Friday.

The downslide in India-China relations “is not in India's interests" it warned pointing to a downward trend in “current bilateral relations."

“The China-India relationship is now in a state that only top leaders can determine courses of progress. After all, the deteriorations of relations cannot simply be reversed through efforts at social levels," it said.

The reference may be to the tensions on the border between the two countries where large numbers of soldiers have been face to face for a month now.

The opinion piece starts with taking note of the thumbs up that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to US President Donald Trump's proposal of expanding G7 into a G11 or G12 that includes India. The reference was to a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday in which Trump invited Modi to visit the US in September for the G-7 plus meeting. A statement put out by the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi had said that Prime Minister Modi “commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit."

The Global Times article took note of Modi commending Trump for “his creative and far-sighted approach," and said that the “the idea of G7 expansion carries geopolitical calculations with an obvious attempt to contain China."

“The US is keen on roping India in not only because the latter has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, but also because India is considered an important pillar for the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy. The US has long sought to strengthen India's role as a counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific region."

India's response to Trump's plan was also not surprising given that it has “big power ambition," it said.

“With a fresh border spat brewing between China and India in recent days, India also hopes to send a signal to China by endorsing the US' G7 expansion idea. Many Indian strategists suggest that their country should move closer to the US in order to exert pressure on China," the article said.

From the start of Modi’s second term in May last year, “India's attitude toward China has changed" the article said pointing to India’s decision to meet US, Japanese and Australian foreign ministers in what is seen as an upgradation of the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogue in September 2019.

During Trump's visit to India in February, the US and India enhanced their relations to the "comprehensive global strategic partnership" level which means that “India has been ready to cooperate in implementing the US Indo-Pacific Strategy in exchange for US support for its pursuit to hold the status of a major power, and other plans," the article argued.

Against the backdrop of the covid-19 crisis, senior officials from Quad countries and three additional states - New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam – held a teleconference in March and India had “an active role" in pushing this meeting, the article said. “Although they claimed to be mainly aimed at dealing with covid-19 issues, the efforts to institutionalize the Quad and the intention to expand it to Wellington, Seoul and Hanoi cannot be underestimated," the article warned.

“It's fair to say India has been active in many of US plans that target China. In the post-pandemic era, if the rise of China's strength and international status cannot be stopped while the US remains in a state of decline, it's very likely that India will align with the US to contain China despite it claims to maintain strategic autonomy," it said.

“With China's rise and the increasing strength gap between Beijing and New Delhi, India's anxieties toward China have also increased," it said.

