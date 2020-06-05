India joining G-7 may worsen India-China bilateral relations: Report

The opinion piece starts with taking note of the thumbs up that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to US President Donald Trump's proposal of expanding G7 into a G11 or G12 that includes India. The reference was to a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday in which Trump invited Modi to visit the US in September for the G-7 plus meeting. A statement put out by the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi had said that Prime Minister Modi “commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit."