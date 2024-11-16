India joins hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite next week — How will GSAT-20 work?

SpaceX will launch the ISRO-developed GSAT-20 satellite next week, marking their first commercial collaboration. The satellite aims to provide internet services across India and will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, with an expected operational life of 14 years.

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
India joins hands with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite next week — How will GSAT-20 work?
India joins hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite next week — How will GSAT-20 work?(PTI)

SpaceX has secured a deal to launch the ISRO-developed GSAT-20 communications satellite next week — the first commercial collaboration between the two organisations. The development comes even as billionaire businessman Elon Musk — set to play a key role under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump — lobbies for the Starlink satellite internet service run by SpaceX to be approved for use in India. The country has also signed a separate seal with the US-based company to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station.

“GSAT-N2 is set to enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity (IFC) across the Indian region. This satellite, featuring multiple spot beams and wideband Ka x Ka transponders, aims to support a large subscriber base with small user terminals, significantly boosting system throughput through its multi-beam architecture which allows frequency reuse,” explains an official release from ISRO.

ISRO chairman S Somanath had first confirmed the deal with SpaceX during an interaction with reporters in late August — explaining that the GSAT satellite was getting ready for shipping to the US ahead of its launch on a Falcon SpaceX rocket. 

He also revealed at the time that ISRO had completed its design for the next round of moon missions – Chandrayaan 4 and 5 – and remained in the process of seeking government approval.

GSAT-20 will reportedly provide in-flight internet services across India after it is launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral in the US. It is expected to remain in operation for 14 years and provide vital services including internet connectivity for remote areas.

The launch is slated to take place early next week on a Falcon 9 rocket with an estimated cost between $60-70 million. SpaceX was chosen for the mission as the 4,700 kg satellite is too heavy for Indian rockets to carry.

Also known as the GSAT-N2 satellite, it will feature 32 user beams — including 8 narrow spot beams dedicated to the northeast and 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of India. These beams will be assisted by by hub stations located within the mainland.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia joins hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite next week — How will GSAT-20 work?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.