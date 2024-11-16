SpaceX will launch the ISRO-developed GSAT-20 satellite next week, marking their first commercial collaboration. The satellite aims to provide internet services across India and will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, with an expected operational life of 14 years.

SpaceX has secured a deal to launch the ISRO-developed GSAT-20 communications satellite next week — the first commercial collaboration between the two organisations. The development comes even as billionaire businessman Elon Musk — set to play a key role under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump — lobbies for the Starlink satellite internet service run by SpaceX to be approved for use in India. The country has also signed a separate seal with the US-based company to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station.

“GSAT-N2 is set to enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity (IFC) across the Indian region. This satellite, featuring multiple spot beams and wideband Ka x Ka transponders, aims to support a large subscriber base with small user terminals, significantly boosting system throughput through its multi-beam architecture which allows frequency reuse," explains an official release from ISRO.

ISRO chairman S Somanath had first confirmed the deal with SpaceX during an interaction with reporters in late August — explaining that the GSAT satellite was getting ready for shipping to the US ahead of its launch on a Falcon SpaceX rocket.

He also revealed at the time that ISRO had completed its design for the next round of moon missions – Chandrayaan 4 and 5 – and remained in the process of seeking government approval.

GSAT-20 will reportedly provide in-flight internet services across India after it is launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral in the US. It is expected to remain in operation for 14 years and provide vital services including internet connectivity for remote areas.

The launch is slated to take place early next week on a Falcon 9 rocket with an estimated cost between $60-70 million. SpaceX was chosen for the mission as the 4,700 kg satellite is too heavy for Indian rockets to carry.