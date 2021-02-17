OPEN APP
A missile is launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman (VIA REUTERS)
A missile is launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman (VIA REUTERS)

India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:22 AM IST ANI

  • Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise
  • The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles)

India has joined Iran and Russia in a two-day navy exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.

The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.

"The exercise we are conducting with Russia is so flexible that not only one other country, but several others could join in later if they wish to do so," he said.

Meanwhile, Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise.

The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles). It will include shooting at sea and air targets and liberating hijacked ships, as well as search and rescue and anti-piracy operations, Al Jazeera reported.

"It means that global arrogance which until today dominated the region must realise that it needs to leave it," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Army's website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

