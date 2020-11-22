India joins Thailand, Singapore for naval exercise in Andaman Sea

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy joined forces with its Australian, Japanese and US counterparts for a two phase exercise – the first time that all the four came together for such manoeuvres. While India and the US began joint naval exercises codenamed Malabar exercises in 1992, Japan joined the duo in 2015. The Australian Navy was admitted into the Malabar exercises this year after India green-lighted its participation. It came in the midst of an unprecedented military standoff between India and China along the Ladakh border and signaled New Delhi’s willingness to overlook Chinese sensitivities on the matter. Australia had previously expressed its willingness to join the Malabar exercises but New Delhi’s caution vis a vis Beijing was seen as the main reason for Canberra holding back.