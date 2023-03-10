India jostles with China for April ESPO crude from Russia, prices jump

India jostles with China for April ESPO crude from Russia, prices jump3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:20 AM IST
China, which is set to import record volumes of Russian crude in March, typically sweeps up all of the ESPO crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino due to close proximity while sanctions on Russian oil have shrunk the pool of buyers.
Private Indian refiners are jostling with independents in China for Russian ESPO crude loading in April, pushing prices higher after Moscow lowered exports of its flagship grade Urals, industry sources said.
