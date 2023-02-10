India jumps to 55th place in ICAO's aviation safety oversight ranking: DGCA
- After the final report India's safety oversight capability ranking has climbed from 112 to 55
India's aviation safety oversight ranking has jumped to the 55th position from 112th place earlier, with a significant improvement in the country's score under the ICAO's coordinated validation mission, according to regulator DGCA.
